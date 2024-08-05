Astra Nova: The Tier 1 Web3 Action RPG With 170,000+ Active Users Is Launching Its Public Pre-Sale On August 6

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 5th August 2024, ZEXPRWIRE , Astra Nova, the revolutionary free-to-play action RPG set in a universe on the brink of destruction, is making significant strides as the first Web3 game to emerge from Saudi Arabia's vibrant gaming landscape. Built using Unreal Engine 5, Astra Nova is captivating the gaming community with its innovative and immersive storytelling, strategic gameplay, and next-gen rewards.

To participate in the pre-sale, users must fill out an application form in advance, which can be found at .

Astra Nova has already proven to be a hit with the blockchain gaming community, with its Black Pass SocialFi campaign boasting 170,000+ users, including 50,000 daily active users (DAU). Through Black Pass, users undertake social and in-game tasks to earn shards (points on the platform), increasing the amount of $RVV they can earn in the upcoming airdrop.

The high level of engagement so far speaks not only to the quality of gameplay, but also highlights one of the primary goals of the game's creators – building a strong, vibrant, and supportive community.

As anticipation for expanded gameplay builds in the community, the team is excited to announce the $RVV token pre-sale will launch on August 6th. $RVV is the native token of the Astra Nova ecosystem and is used for various in-game transactions, including purchasing power-ups, entering tournaments, buying NFTs, and more.

As part of embracing the future of a multi-chain ecosystem, Astra Nova is integrated with multiple prominent chains, including Immutable zkEVM, opBNB, and Hedera Hashgraph, with additional integrations planned for the future. That means once the $RVV token launches, it will be available on some of the most popular blockchain networks.

Adding to its list of credentials, Astra Nova has garnered support from a robust network of partners, including the HBAR Foundation, Hashgraph Association, Hedera Hashgraph, Crypto, FunToken, MON Protocol, Gaimin, True Gaming, BGA, OKX, Shards, Merit Circle, OMA3, Ultra, Elixir, Gam3s, Zksync, opBNB, BTS Global, Nvidia, Microsoft Founder's Hub, Portal Coin, Wemix, Immutable, Aethir, Blade Wallet, Kairon Labs, Tillo, and Polygon DAO.

For those interested in getting in on the gameplay, the first playtest –“Chapter 1: Fall of Saerinda” – is available to download via Steam, Epic Store, Gaimin, Ultra and Aethir. New playtests are planned to be released on a quarterly basis, leading up to the full game launch.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Astra Nova presale. Thousands have already joined. Simply fill out the form on the presale page and secure your spot. For more information on how to get involved, or to find out more about the world of Astra Nova, visit Astra Nova's website .