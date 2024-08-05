Thousands Storm Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina's Official Residence
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Dhaka- protesters stormed inside Prime Minister sheikh Hasina's official residence as the leader's whereabouts were unknown, after demonstrators defied a military curfew to march in the capital.
Thousands appeared to have entered Hasina's official residence in Dhaka on Monday, following weeks of violent demonstrations and clashes with security forces.
The protests began peacefully in late June, as students sought an end to a quota system for government jobs, but turned violent after clashes between protesters and Police and pro-government activists at Dhaka University.
(AP)
