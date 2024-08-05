Careabout Health Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CareAbout Health, a leading healthcare management company, today announced the appointment of Masoud Nourmohammadi as Chief Officer, effective immediately. With deep experience across both provider and healthcare organizations, Nourmohammadi brings a track record of innovation and a unique understanding of value-based care to CareAbout Health.

Ascend Capital Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations.

"We are excited to welcome Masoud to the CareAbout Health team," said Dr. Nedal Shami, CEO, CareAbout Health. "Masoud's extensive expertise in technology and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our vision. We are confident that Masoud's leadership will enable us to further advance our technology, enable & empower our providers, and improve patient care."

"CareAbout Health was built on the premise of leveraging technology to drive healthcare improvements, and I look forward to working with them to develop a world-class, innovative technology team as well as a comprehensive analytics, dispatch, and decision-making hub designed to enhance provider experience and patient lives every day," said Masoud Nourmohammadi, Chief Technology Officer, CareAbout Health.

Nourmohammadi began his career in 2005 as a Senior Software Engineer at Mountain Medical Physician Specialists, where he quickly ascended to the role of Chief Technology Officer by 2014. In this position, he collaborated with physicians, nurses, and caregivers to develop best-in-class software solutions. Following his success at Mountain Medical, Nourmohammadi served as Vice President of Engineering at Health Catalyst. There, he led the creation of the world's largest healthcare data repository. After Health Catalyst, he worked as Chief Technology Officer at Strive Health, where he was instrumental in developing a value-based care technology platform. Most recently, Nourmohammadi held the position of CTO at Herself Health, a value-based care startup focused on senior women's health, where he developed innovative technology solutions tailored to their needs.



