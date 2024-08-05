Summer Camp At ADA University To Inspire Educators Ahead Of COP29
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Ahead of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), a summer
camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University,
Azernews reports.
According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social
network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire
international educators to integrate climate change topics into
their curricula.
