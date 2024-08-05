Summer Camp At ADA University To Inspire Educators Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ahead of the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29), a summer camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire international educators to integrate climate change topics into their curricula.