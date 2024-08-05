عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Summer Camp At ADA University To Inspire Educators Ahead Of COP29

Summer Camp At ADA University To Inspire Educators Ahead Of COP29


8/5/2024 6:16:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Ahead of the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), a summer camp focused on climate change will be held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

According to a post on the COP29 account on the "X" social network, the camp, scheduled from August 6 to 9, aims to inspire international educators to integrate climate change topics into their curricula.

MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108517230


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search