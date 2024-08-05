Shush Inc. And Global Telco Consult Gmbh (GTC) Forge Strategic Partnership To Drive Innovation In Telecommunications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Simple. Seamless. Silent

Collaboration Set to Enhance Next-Generation Solutions and Global Connectivity

- Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Shush Inc., a pioneering leader in Authentication solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Global Telco Consult GmbH (GTC), is a distinguished independent telecommunication consultancy renowned for its expertise across Messaging, Identity, IoT, Recruitment, and M&A services.

GTC stands out for its unparalleled track record in helping enterprises, carriers, and service providers navigate the complexities of the telecommunications landscape. From optimizing SMS and next-generation IP messaging to deploy advanced Identity and Fraud Detection tools, GTC offers comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its clients.

Through this strategic partnership, Shush Inc. and GTC will leverage their respective strengths to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the telecommunications industry. By combining Shush Inc.'s expertise in Network Authentication with GTC's extensive experience in consulting and managed services, the partnership aims to maximize current and emerging technologies, drive revenue growth, and future-proof communication strategies for clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Global Telco Consult GmbH," said Eddie DeCurtis, Co-Founder & CEO of Shush Inc. "With GTC's deep expertise and customized consulting services, coupled with Shush Inc.'s innovative Network Authentication solutions, we are well-positioned to drive technological advancements and operational excellence in the telecommunications industry."

GTC's neutral stance as an independent entity makes it a valuable partner, enabling collaboration without competition and fostering an environment conducive to driving innovation and growth. By providing fully customized consulting and managed services, GTC empowers clients to navigate the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape with confidence.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Shush Inc.," said Guillaume Bourcy, Chief Identity Officer at Global Telco Consult GmbH.“This collaboration enables us to deliver exceptional value in the mobile identity space, driving innovation and shaping the future of digital identity solutions for telecom operators, vendors, and enterprises alike.”

For more information about Shush Inc. and Global Telco Consult GmbH, please visit and

About Shush Inc.:

Shush Inc. is a leading provider of Network Authentication solutions, dedicated to redefining convenience and reliability in the industry. With a focus on innovative authentication processes, Shush Inc. empowers mobile network operators with robust security solutions tailored to meet their unique needs.

About GTC:

Global Telco Consult GmbH (GTC) is a leading independent telecommunications consultancy specializing in Messaging, Identity, IoT, Recruitment, and M&A services. With a commitment to providing fully customized consulting and managed services, GTC empowers enterprises, carriers, and service providers to navigate the complexities of the telecommunications industry with confidence. GTC's neutral stance as an independent entity makes it a valuable partner in driving innovation and operational excellence without competing with its clients. Through strategic partnerships and expertise-driven solutions, GTC continues to shape the future of telecommunications.

Daryl Carlough

Shush Inc.

+1 6173204863

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn