Secretary Thomas Harris Appointed To Lead The Advisory Board Of Argent LNG, Port Fourchon

Secretary Thomas Harris

METAIRIE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Argent is proud to announce the appointment of Secretary Thomas Harris as the head of its Advisory Board. Tom Harris brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in energy, environmental, and natural resource management to his new role.From January 2016 to January 2024, Tom Harris served as the Cabinet Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In this role, he was instrumental in shaping state policies as the chairman of the Water Resource Commission and the Oilfield Site Restoration Commission. Additionally, he was a member of the State Mineral and Energy Board and the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Board, further showcasing his leadership in managing Louisiana's natural resources.Tom earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Louisiana State University and a Master of Science in Environmental Toxicology from the Tulane University School of Public Health. His extensive academic background laid a solid foundation for his professional career, which began at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ). During his 19-year tenure at LDEQ, Tom served as the Administrator of the Remediation Division and played a pivotal role in developing and implementing Louisiana's risk-based corrective action standards, known as RECAP.Tom also served as the director of the State Energy Office at DNR, where he led numerous initiatives to promote sustainable energy practices and policies. His leadership in renewable energy and environmental management has been widely recognized and respected. The Office of the Secretary serves as the department's executive management office. The Secretary is the chief officer of the department, in charge of its policy, administration, and operations."We are thrilled to welcome Tom Harris as the head of our Advisory Board," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman of Argent LNG. "Tom's vast experience in natural resource management and his commitment to environmental sustainability make him an ideal leader for our advisory board. His guidance will be invaluable as we continue to advance our mission and strategic initiatives."Tom Harris expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am honored to lead the Advisory Board of Argent LNG. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the company's vision of sustainable and innovative LNG solutions. I look forward to working with the team to drive forward our environmental and energy goals."About Argent LNGArgent LNG, Port Fourchon, is a forward-thinking company dedicated to providing sustainable and innovative liquefied natural gas "LNG" solutions. Committed to environmental stewardship and excellence, Argent LNG aims to lead the industry in developing efficient and eco-friendly LNG infrastructure and services. Visit for more information

