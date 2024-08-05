Russians Start Using More FPV Drones In Sumy, Chernihiv Regions - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have increased the use of first-person view (FPV) drones in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Group of Forces, announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The operational situation is tense, but fully controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy constantly does not change its tactics. These are daily shelling on border areas and also attacks deep into these regions. The enemy mostly uses the entire available arsenal of weapons. This is artillery of different calibers. We have recently observed that the enemy's use of FPV drones and strike UAVs has increased greatly. In the past few days, the enemy has been using aircraft - unguided air missiles. But this morning there was information that guided aerial bombs were also used," Mysnyk said.

According to him, the rotations and movements of the Russian military depend on what actions they resort to in other sectors. Their military presence on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions is permanent.

"We monitor the movement of their combat units, other means of cover, artillery, etc., so we know about their movement and build a defense system so as to prevent the enemy from carrying out offensive actions deep into our territory," he added.

Mysnyk noted that the task of subversive groups is reconnaissance. They can also carry out sabotage, but first of all, they conduct reconnaissance, checking the state of the defense, and looking for ways of passage.

"We have always known that special forces are operating opposite the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. We use all means of anti-sabotage groups," he said.

He added that the enemy constantly uses reconnaissance drones but the Ukrainian army shoots them down.