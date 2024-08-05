Ukraine Receives $3.9B Grant From U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank.

Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine received a $3.9 billion grant from the United States through the World Bank. These funds will help finance priority budget expenditures such as salaries for teachers, doctors and rescuers, and social benefits," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that this was the first tranche of direct budget support from the United States in 2024. He recalled that Ukraine would receive $7.8 billion in direct budget aid from the United States this year. According to him, this will help Ukraine "go through this financial period confidently."

"We thank the United States and the World Bank for the high level of attention and support that strengthens our resilience in countering barbaric Russian aggression," Shmyhal said.

As reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers expects the G7 countries to develop technical procedures for transferring $50 billion from Russian assets to Ukraine.