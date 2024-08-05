SA20 Appoint Dinesh Karthik As League Ambassador

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, Aug 5 (IANS) SA20, South Africa's premier T20 competition, has appointed former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik as league ambassador on Monday.

World Cup winner Karthik's vast cricketing expertise is an exciting development for the league, which continues to gather momentum as one of the world's top-tier franchise leagues.

"i'm thrilled to join the SA20 as an ambassador. The League has been electric in the first two seasons with some of the world's best players on show and exciting young talent putting up their hands on the global stage. It's a privilege to be associated with the SA20 and I look forward to working with Graeme and his team," Karthik said in a statement.

The 39-year-old former wicketkeeper-batter boasts intimate knowledge of franchise T20 cricket, having been part of the Indian Premier League since its inception in 2008. He has represented six teams during his 16-year IPL career. During this period, Karthik has amassed 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32 and a strike-rate of 135.66. He has also taken 145 catches behind the wicket and completed 37 stumpings.

During the latter stages of his career, Karthik has also morphed into one of the shortest format's best finishers by adding an explosive element to his game.

'DK', as he is affectionately known, has also developed into one of the world's most likeable television commentators with not only his knowledge of the game coming to the fore, but also his unique sense of humour charming audiences all around the world.

Karthik will be working very closely with fellow SA20 ambassador AB de Villiers and the management team to help strengthen the league's global fan base and reinforce brand awareness across key strategic markets in India and the United Kingdom.

Speaking on the appointment of Karthik as the league ambassador, SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "We are thrilled to welcome DK as an ambassador for Betway SA20 season 3. His exceptional cricketing talent and personality make him the perfect fit for our league and his involvement will undoubtedly elevate the League's status globally and in India. We look forward to a fantastic season ahead, with DK playing a vital role in making it a resounding success."

The third season of the SA20 will be played from January 9 to February 8 next year.