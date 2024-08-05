Washington, Atkinson, Cassell Shortlisted For ICC Men’S Player Of The Month Award For July 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) India's off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar, England fast-bowler Gus Atkinson and Scotland pacer Charlie Cassell have been shortlisted for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July 2024.

Washington earns a nomination after bowling superbly India's T20I series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. With the regular players resting after their Men's T20 victory in June, Washington stepped up by earning Player of the Series award for picking eight scalps in a youthful India's 4-1 series win in Zimbabwe.

The highlight for him in the Zimbabwe tour was Washington being named Player of the Match in the third game for picking outstanding figures of 3/15. With the regulars back for the Sri Lanka series, Washington only got a chance to play in the third T20I at Pallekele, which culminated in a thrilling Super Over win for India, with him earning Player of the Match award.

In a low-scoring game, Washington hit a crucial 25 off 18 balls at the back end to help India reach a competitive total of 137/8. Sri Lanka appeared to be coasting towards victory, needing just 23 runs off 24 balls with eight wickets in hand, but Washington struck twice in two deliveries during his final over as India clawed back in the match.

In the Super Over, India captain Suryakumar Yadav placed his trust in Sundar to bowl, and he delivered brilliantly, taking two wickets while conceding only two runs. India went on to win the Super Over and the match to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Atkinson, 26, made a great introduction to the Test cricket arena at Lord's in July in the game where the legendary James Anderson was bowing out. He picked 12 wickets in the match as England won by an innings and 114 runs, including taking 7-45 in the first innings – the second-best figures by an England bowler on Test debut.

In England's 3-0 series triumph over the West Indies, Atkinson overall took 22 wickets to set himself up for the long haul in Test cricket by winning Player of the Series award. He also contributed with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 21 runs in the second Test at Nottingham and another 21 runs in the final match at Edgbaston.

Meanwhile, Cassell, 25, inspired Scotland to a thumping ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 win over Oman in Dundee. The fast bowler produced a record-breaking spell of 7-21 in his 5.4 overs – the best figures for any bowler on ODI debut, beating the record previously held by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada.

He started in blistering fashion, taking three wickets in his first four balls as Oman were skittled for 91, with the home side eventually securing a comfortable and valuable win by eight wickets.