MCHOSE And AG Esports Forge Strategic Partnership At Chinajoy 2024

MCHOSE Booth At ChinaJoy

Strategic partnership and JD livestream

Influencers at MCHOSE booth

SHANGHAI, CHINA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From June 26th to 29th, the 21st China Digital Entertainment & (ChinaJoy) kicked off with great fanfare in Shanghai. Serving as a vital barometer, this expo edition has garnered participation from over 600 esteemed companies representing more than 31 countries and regions globally. MCHOSE , the leading peripheral brand presently working constantly at e-sports, is announcing a strategic partnership with the Fearless Team of the AG, a leading Chinese esports club.Numerous media representatives, content creators, and gaming and anime enthusiasts gathered to witness the great collaboration. MCHOSE signed with the AG Esports Fearless Team, pledging to work together to drive forward the development of the Chinese esports industry, as well as bring more premium products that combine ultimate performance with exceptional value.Early this year, ChinaJoy established a strategic alliance with Chinese e-commerce giant, JD. Celebrated as a leading vendor in JD's peripheral category, MCHOSE was invited to partake in the "2024 ChinaJoy × JD 3C Digital Live Shopping Festival." During the exhibition, the vibrant MCHOSE booth was spotlighted in JD Esports' live stream, unveiling a dynamic array of MCHOSE's newest offerings. The spotlighted products included the highly anticipated MCHOSE X75 V2 customized mechanical keyboard , the MCHOSE KX75 keyboard, the MCHOSE A7 and M7 esports mice, alongside the freshly unveiled MCHOSE S9 Pro esports gaming headset. These innovations garnered fervent acclaim from both gaming enthusiasts and anime fans alike.The buzz around MCHOSE's booth was further amplified by the presence of some renowned tech influencers from Bilibili and popular 3C digital experts from Chinese TikTok. They engaged with fans through the "MCHOSE CLUB" livestream. Their interactive sessions ignited excitement, as well as underscored MCHOSE's growing influence and popularity in the esports community.Reflecting on their participation in ChinaJoy, MCHOSE expressed a steadfast commitment to making professional-grade esports peripherals accessible to a wider audience. With strategic partnerships and innovative product launches, MCHOSE continues to set benchmarks in the industry, promising more innovations and collaborations in the future.For more information about MCHOSE and its latest products, please visitAbout MCHOSE: MCHOSE is a leading brand in esports peripherals, committed to delivering high-performance products tailored for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.



Other