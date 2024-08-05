Musk calls on Federal Reserve to cut interest rates amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) On Sunday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk strongly advocated for a reduction in interest rates, emphasizing that the Federal Reserve should not delay implementing such a move. Musk's appeal, made through a post on the social media platform X, was influenced by a recent series of disappointing economic reports. These reports have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve might have kept interest rates too high for too long, potentially hindering economic growth.



The Federal Reserve maintained its interest rates at a steady range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent during its recent meeting but suggested the possibility of a rate cut in its upcoming September session. Market expectations are increasingly leaning towards a rate reduction at this forthcoming meeting. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that if the economic conditions continue on their current path, a rate cut could be implemented next month, signaling a potential end to the central bank's prolonged efforts to control inflation over the past two years.



Musk's comments reflect growing unease among market participants about the impact of prolonged high interest rates on economic growth. With the Federal Reserve's possible move to cut rates on the horizon, stakeholders are keenly watching for any signs of policy adjustments that could influence the economic landscape and provide relief to various sectors affected by the current interest rate environment.



MENAFN05082024000045015682ID1108517140