Flights suspension to Tel Aviv leaves around 150,000 Israelis stranded abroad

(MENAFN) According to an Israeli news channel, around 150,000 Israelis are stranded abroad due to the suspension of international flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. The official public broadcaster KAN reported that approximately 4,000 have reached out to the Foreign Ministry in Tel Aviv seeking assistance with their return to Israel.



The situation has been exacerbated by the suspension of flights by 15 international since the previous Monday, with some airlines canceling flights for several days and others indefinitely. Additionally, flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat in southern Israel were also canceled on Saturday night and throughout Sunday due to the heightened security concerns.



The tensions between Hezbollah and Israel intensified after Israel's assassination of Hezbollah’s senior military commander, Fuad Shukr, in an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on July 30. The following day, Hamas’s political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in an attack in Tehran, which is widely attributed to Israel, although Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied its involvement. Both Hamas and Iran have vowed retaliation for these killings, and Hezbollah has pledged to respond to Shukr's death.



This escalation comes against the backdrop of ongoing violence in Gaza, where nearly 39,600 people have been killed since October of last year following a Hamas attack. The situation remains highly volatile, with fears of a broader conflict between Israel and Hezbollah growing.

