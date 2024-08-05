Japan sees rising wave of resentment towards foreign tourists

(MENAFN) A French newspaper reported that Japan is witnessing a rising wave of resentment towards foreign tourists, driven by negative media campaigns and local criticisms associated with high prices, despite the positive economic benefits they bring.



The newspaper contended that this resentment is illogical, noting that the demand from foreign tourists, who numbered 25 million in 2023 and stayed an average of 7.2 days, represents only a small portion of total consumption.



The article pointed out that targeting foreign tourists as scapegoats is part of a larger media narrative in Japan, which portrays "overtourism" as a new external threat. This term evokes images of environmental and social disasters, likening the influx of tourists to severe environmental pollution.



Additionally, the issue is intensified by local media that frequently emphasize scenes of overflowing garbage, public drunkenness, and vandalism of public facilities.



The newspaper cited a notable example in the town of Fujikawaguchiko, where a black curtain was installed to block views of Mount Fuji from a popular viewing point, in an effort to deter tourists. While this move was mocked internationally, it was praised locally.



This backlash comes after a decade-long campaign to increase tourism launched by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2012. Japan has since simplified short-term visit visa procedures, expanded airport capacity, and aggressively marketed itself internationally.



As a result, the number of foreign tourists rose from 8.3 million in 2012 to 31.2 million in 2019, turning Japan into a major tourist destination, although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted this growth.

