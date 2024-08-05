AUGUST 7Th IS THE DEADLIEST DAY ON AMERICAN ROADS, ACCORDING TO NEW ANALYSIS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



August 7th is the single deadliest day for U.S. drivers, according to new crash data analysis from global Dash Cam brand Nextbase

Nearly two-thirds of American motorists agree that driving on U.S. roads is more dangerous than it was five years ago

Among the above motorists, distracted driving named as the biggest danger, above road rage, carjacking and theft New proprietary research is being released for National Dash Cam Day, a successful event in other countries making its debut in the U.S., aiming to encourage safer driving on roads

With this grisly milestone in mind, Nextbase – the world's leading Dash Cam brand – is launching its globally successful "National Dash Cam Day" in the United States. A campaign to raise awareness of the increasing risks associated with vehicle ownership and driving, America's inaugural National Dash Cam Day, on August 5th, is a nationwide recognition of potentially life-saving technology that has been celebrated for several years in the UK, Nextbase's home country, but this year marks the first time it has come to the U.S. Nextbase is teaming up with law enforcement and legal experts to help educate the public on how to better protect themselves and their loved ones.



New research commissioned by Nextbase2 found:



Nearly two-thirds (62.3%) of American motorists agree that driving on U.S. roads is more dangerous than it was five years ago.

Among the above drivers, distracted driving was named as the biggest danger (65.6%), above road rage (19.2%), carjacking (7.2%) and car theft or break-ins (4.3%).

Being involved in a crash was the number one worry for U.S. drivers (76.6%), with the fear of something happening to a loved one while driving a strong second at 57.8%. Outside of vehicle purchase or lease cost, insurance costs were the greatest financial concern for vehicle owners (43.7%), above maintenance costs (30.4%) and fuel or charging costs (25.3%).

"National Dash Cam Day was established in the UK to raise awareness of various road safety issues and precautions, highlighting the importance of having a high-quality dash cam in your car – which can be a life saver for the individual owner and can improve road safety for all," said Bryn Brooker, Head of Road Safety for Nextbase. "With data indicating that the risks on U.S. roads are increasing – and noting the spike in fatalities in August – we felt it was time to bring the Nextbase road safety initiative to America, starting with National Dash Cam Day."



For National Dash Cam Day in the US, Nextbase has enlisted the assistance of road safety experts from a variety of fields, including law enforcement, personal injury law, and others.



Sergeant Chris Palaganas, a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer

said, "Video evidence can be enormously helpful in a multitude of incidents – accident, road rage, attempted car-jacking, break-ins, etc. – and obviously, law enforcement agencies across the country have recognized those benefits and deployed dash cameras and body cams to their officers as a result. I tell all of my officers that when they are off duty, if they find themselves in a situation, their first responsibility is to be the best witness they can be, noting details that may be critical later. It's so much easier to do that if you have a camera recording. The same is true for civilians, too. Whether they're dealing with law enforcement or submitting a claim to their insurance carrier, detailed video evidence is the best way to protect yourself."



Jonathan Shin, Litigation Counsel and CEO of Shin Law Group, APC, said, "I wish every one of my clients had a high-quality dash cam in their car. That footage makes my job so much easier. Having video evidence saves time, money and heartache. Dash cam video maximizes the chances that the party at fault will take responsibility for their actions and the innocent victims will be fairly compensated, so they can recover and get on with life as quickly as possible."

The Nextbase Interactive Crash Map

brings to life data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), allowing users to easily view fatal crash counts across the United States by locality (state, county, region) and time period (week, day, second), raising awareness of the dangers we all face when stepping into a vehicle.



SOURCE Nextbase Dash Cams