BlackRock marks turning point for actively managed funds, launches new ETFs in Europe

(MENAFN) BlackRock has identified a significant shift in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry, marking it as a "turning point" with the launch of five new actively managed funds in Europe. This move effectively doubles the company's range of actively traded funds on the continent, highlighting a strategic shift in focus for the world's largest asset manager. Currently, BlackRock holds just USD35 billion in actively managed funds, representing less than 1 percent of its USD4 trillion total portfolio. However, the firm is optimistic about the future, forecasting that assets in the actively managed fund sector could expand from USD900 billion today to USD4 trillion by 2030.



Manuela Sperandio, head of iShares products at BlackRock Europe and the Middle East, emphasized the firm's belief in the potential for innovation within the industry. She noted that there is a significant opportunity for innovation and growth in actively traded funds, driven by evolving trends in the U.S. market where these funds are gaining favor due to their favorable tax treatment compared to traditional mutual funds. Sperandio highlighted that both product innovation and widespread adoption are crucial for the advancement of these funds, suggesting that the industry's evolution will be rapid and dynamic. This strategic focus on actively managed ETFs underscores BlackRock's commitment to capturing emerging opportunities in the financial landscape.





MENAFN05082024000045015682ID1108517114