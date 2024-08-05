Plumbing Contractors Association Of Long Island Launches Unlicensed Plumber Tip Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Effort Aimed to Protect Long Island and Businessowners.

- Jimmy Russo, PCALI PresidentMELVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Plumbing Contractors Association of New York ("PCALI") launched a tip line to report unlicensed plumbers doing work in the community.Plumbing Contractors are required to be licensed in each municipality they provide a service in. Licenses are issued by Towns and Villages.Tips can be phoned into 631-759- 5592 or emailed to ...Jimmy Russo, President of PCALI says, "Unlicensed plumbers are a scourge on our industry. They aren't licensed which means they don't have to comply with training, worker safety or carry liability insurance. Every job an unlicensed plumber works on is a catastrophe waiting to happen."Any tips that come into PCALI will be forwarded to the plumbing licensing board where the work is taking place and copied to the Supervisor or Mayor of that municipality.Jeff Connelly, Vice- President of PCALI adds, "Residents and business owners need to realize if they hire an unlicensed plumber, they have little to no recourse to seek damages when the job goes bust or they are taken advantage of."Always ask to see a copy of a plumber's license and make sure the company you are hiring is named on the actual license. Also be sure to get a copy of their certificate of insurance. There are many instances when a licensed plumber illegally "covers" for an unlicensed plumber. This creates an unlawful situation that is dangerous for the consumer.PCALI urges local municipalities to suspend or revoke the license of any plumber who fraudulently covers for an unlicensed plumber. It is time to send a strong message that this illegal behavior won't be tolerated in our communities.About Plumbing Contractors Association of Long Island (PCALI) - PCALI'S members are all master plumbing companies who are signatories to the Plumbers Local 200 serving Long Island's Nassau and Suffolk Counties. All PCALI members are well-skilled in the plumbing craft and are committed to the highest levels of integrity in their business dealings.

