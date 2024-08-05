(MENAFN) On Sunday, Mali announced that it is severing ties with Ukraine following the revelation of Ukrainian involvement in a recent deadly attack in the West African nation. In a statement, spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga expressed the transitional government’s profound shock and condemnation of remarks made by Mr. Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military intelligence agency. Yusov’s comments allegedly confirmed Ukraine’s role in a "cowardly, treacherous, and barbaric" attack by armed terrorist groups, which resulted in the deaths of Malian defense and security personnel in Tinzaouaten, as well as significant material damage.



On the same day, the Malian army acknowledged a high death toll from clashes in Tinzaouaten, located in northern Mali. The Wagner Group, a Russian-affiliated paramilitary organization supporting the Malian forces, also confirmed Russian casualties and the death of a commander due to the intense fighting in the region. These developments further compounded the tensions between Mali and Ukraine.



The situation was exacerbated by comments from Yurii Pyvovarov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Senegal, who reportedly demonstrated strong support for international terrorism, particularly in Mali. Maiga criticized Pyvovarov’s remarks and accused Ukraine of openly supporting terrorism in Africa, specifically in Mali and the Sahel region. He condemned the Ukrainian government for what he described as an endorsement of terrorism, stating that such accusations had not been refuted and showed a clear pattern of support for terrorist activities.



As a result of these allegations, Mali has decided to immediately sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine. The Malian government plans to refer the issue to the relevant judicial authorities and take necessary steps to prevent any potential destabilization of Mali by Ukrainian entities, particularly from Ukrainian embassies in neighboring African states. Mali has also vowed to alert regional and international bodies, as well as countries supporting Ukraine, about what it perceives as Ukraine’s public support for terrorism. The Malian government views support for Ukraine as aligning with international terrorism and part of a broader pattern of actors who exploit and support terrorist groups in the region.

