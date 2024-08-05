Galorath To Showcase Innovative Cost Estimation And AI Technology At AIMST 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Live Demonstration of SEERai®-Generative AI for Project and Cost Estimation and Risk Analysis

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galorath , the premier provider of digital engineering solutions and consulting services for project estimation, planning, and should-cost analysis, today announced it will be speaking and exhibiting at the AI & SCADA & (AIMST) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from August 13-15 in booth #100. An industry-leading conference for manufacturing, AIMST brings together experts and professionals to explore the latest advancements in AI and SCADA technology.

"We are excited to discuss the transformative impact of SEERai on manufacturing projects and cost estimation," said Dan Galorath, founder and chief executive officer, Galorath Incorporated. "With SEERai, organizations of all sizes and markets can leverage the power of natural language to decrease time to market and increase profitability."

Galorath will be speaking and exhibiting its cutting-edge generative AI, SEERai, at manufacturing conference AIMST.

During the event, Galorath will showcase its cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence, SEERai, designed to revolutionize manufacturing production, project management, and revenue optimization. Galorath's speaking session and exhibition will include:



"Revolutionizing Manufacturing with Generative AI" – Aug. 14 at 10:45 a.m. ET : As part of the AI Manufacturing track at AIMST, Dan Kennedy, senior tech fellow, engineering services, Galorath will explore the transformative impact of generative AI on advanced manufacturing, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainability. The session will uncover how AI-driven solutions are redefining cost estimation, project planning, and risk management across diverse industries and will highlight the cross-industry role AI plays in leveraging historical data while dramatically improving planning and cost estimations.

Attendees will discover how companies can use AI to forecast costs for new products while optimizing budgets and resources, how contractors can leverage AI to streamline project timelines and ensure timely delivery, and how organizations of all sizes can mitigate risk, reduce time-to-market, and enhance compliance.

Live Demonstration of SEERai : Attendees will experience a live demonstration of Galorath's groundbreaking generative AI solution, SEERai , showcasing its capabilities to deliver unmatched insights and reliability for project estimation and should-cost analysis.

Designed to revolutionize manufacturing production, project management, and revenue optimization, SEERai is an advanced generative AI that provides C-level executives, digital engineers, and project estimation professionals in manufacturing with the data-driven insights needed for accurate and timely project planning and risk analysis. SEERai equips leaders, engineers, and finance professionals with the tools required to manage the complexities of modern projects, enabling them to deliver on time, within budget, and with optimal resource utilization.

For more information about Galorath at AIMST, visit .

About Galorath Incorporated

Leveraging four decades of in-market experience and success, Galorath transforms cost, scheduling, should-cost analysis, and project estimation, optimizing outcomes and achieving unparalleled efficiencies for public and private sector organizations worldwide. SEER®, Galorath's flagship digital engineering platform, is trusted by industry giants like Accenture, NASA, Boeing, the US Department of Defense, and BAE Systems (EU). SEER accelerates time to market, dramatically enhances project predictability and visibility, and ensures project costs are on track and on budget. For more information, visit .

