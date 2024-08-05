Paul Wennersberg-Løvholen Unleashes Hilarious New Children's Chapter Book: Zombies Ate My Homework

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zombies Ate My Homework One Cover

Author Paul Wennersberg-Løvholen's new chapter book, "Zombies Ate My Homework," releases August 31

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oslo, Norway: Today – Raccoon Press is thrilled to announce the release of "Zombies Ate My Homework," the latest whimsical and spine-tingling chapter book by Paul Wennersberg-Løvholen, hitting shelves on August 31st. This engaging new title promises to be a hit among young readers aged 7-12 and fans of light-hearted supernatural adventures.

In "Zombies Ate My Homework," readers are transported to Swindon Academy, a school where the normal routine of homework and tests is frequently interrupted by eerie and outlandish occurrences. The book follows the adventures of best friends Max and Lila, who, by day, navigate the ups and downs of middle school life, but by night, transform into intrepid supernatural sleuths.

Each chapter of this exciting new series delves deeper into the mysterious goings on at Swindon Academy following the arrival of a cryptic new teacher, Mr. Xanar.

Paul Wennersberg-Løvholen, an established author known for his previously beloved book "Super Farty Pants!," brings his signature humor and inventive storytelling to this latest venture. Originally hailing from Swindon, the setting of "Zombies Ate My Homework," Paul now resides in Oslo. His deep connection to the town adds an authentic touch to the book's vibrant setting.

Drawing inspiration from classic series like R.L. Stine's "Goosebumps" and "The Demon Headmaster," with the playful humor of Dav Pilkey, "Zombies Ate My Homework" is designed to captivate and entertain young readers while offering just the right amount of thrills. Each page of this delightful chapter book is packed with laughs, surprises, and the courageous duo of Max and Lila, proving that true bravery lies in facing one's fears-and doing so with a friend by your side.

About the Author:

Paul Wennersberg-Løvholen is a celebrated children's author whose previous works include "Super Farty Pants!" Known for his engaging storytelling and humor, Paul's books have captivated young readers and established him as a fresh voice in children's literature. Originally from Swindon, Paul now lives in Oslo, where he continues to write and inspire with his imaginative tales.

Raccoon Press is dedicated to publishing engaging and imaginative children's books that foster a love for reading and storytelling. With a diverse catalog of titles, Raccoon Press aims to inspire young readers and encourage their creativity.

"Zombies Ate My Homework" will be available at major bookstores and online retailers from August 31st. Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs, chills, and supernatural fun!

