210 Bloor By CORE Architects Wins Gold In A' Architecture Awards

210 Bloor

CORE Architects' Innovative Mixed-Use Building Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of architecture design, has announced CORE Architects as a winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category for their outstanding work, "210 Bloor". This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the 210 Bloor project within the architecture industry, positioning it as a benchmark for innovative and thoughtful design solutions.The 210 Bloor project is particularly relevant to current trends and needs within the architecture industry, as it addresses the growing demand for boutique residential condominiums while successfully intensifying urban lots. The design aligns with industry standards and practices by incorporating environmental sustainability into planning, building design, and construction, ultimately benefiting users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach.210 Bloor stands out in the market due to its unique features and functionality. The 29-storey mixed-use building is home to 42 residential units, 126m2 of retail space, and 3 levels of below-grade parking, resulting in a gross floor area of 15,589m2 with an overall density of 20 times the area of the lot. The design features a mirrored glass triangular tessellated geometric pattern on the east and west facades, creating a stunning canvas of reflected light and forms.This recognition from the A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as motivation for CORE Architects to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award-winning 210 Bloor project has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the architecture industry, fostering a commitment to incorporating environmental sustainability into design and construction.210 Bloor was designed by Babak Eslahjou , a key member of the CORE Architects team.Interested parties may learn more at:About CORE ArchitectsCORE Architects is an award-winning architectural firm based in Toronto, Canada. For the past thirty years, they have distinguished themselves by offering innovative yet thoughtful design solutions. CORE has been responsible for the design of over 160 condominium projects, 40,000 residential units, the urban master planning for over 200 million square feet of residential development, and numerous other projects across various sectors. The firm is committed to incorporating environmental sustainability into their planning, building design, and construction processes.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a significant achievement, recognizing designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and impact. Winners are noted for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring winning designs meet pre-established evaluation criteria. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts entries from star architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating, entrants gain global recognition for their design excellence and contribute to advancing the architecture and design fields. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, showcasing pioneering innovations that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

