Spree Hospitality Announces New Resort In Jim Corbett, To Open In November 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 5th August 2024– Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading tech platforms, has announced the addition of a new property to its portfolio: Spree Resort in Chhoi, Jim Corbett. This exquisite resort, set to be operational by the end of November 2024, promises a blend of luxury, comfort, and unparalleled hospitality.



Situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, and located in Chhoi, Spree Resort offers convenient access to all essential facilities. This beautiful property seamlessly combines luxury with comprehensive amenities. The property's prime location places it just a few miles from Jim Corbett National Park, providing guests with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the park's wildlife and serenity.



Spree Resort will feature 94 rooms, including exclusive cottages with large plunge pools, offering guests a serene and lavish retreat. The resort is designed to cater to various needs, making it an ideal destination for large conferences, weddings, and social gatherings. Guests will be able to enjoy a multi-cuisine restaurant, Feast, which can accommodate up to 150 diners.



Additionally, the resort boasts a pillar-less banquet hall of approximately 6000 sq. ft. that is connected to a lush green lawn, providing an excellent venue for events. For smaller gatherings or meetings, there is a board room that can host up to 20 guests.



\"We are excited to bring Spree Resort to Jim Corbett,\" said Sagar Khurana, COO of Spree Hospitality. \"This property is designed to offer a unique blend of luxury and nature, making it a perfect destination for both leisure and business travellers, including social gatherings and corporate MICE requirements. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience the exceptional hospitality that Spree is known for.\"



The resort is well-equipped with modern amenities including a gymnasium, a spa, a kids play zone, a large swimming pool with an attached kids pool, and an indoor activity area. Spree Resort's unique selling proposition lies in its ability to host large conferences with residential stays and its position as a prime hub for weddings and social gatherings, being the only resort in the area with cottages featuring plunge pools and a large swimming pool.





About Spree Hospitality



Founded by Keshav Baljee in 2010, Spree Hospitality, a subsidiary of EaseMyTrip is India's leading boutique and mid-market hospitality operator. Spree focuses on full-service, high-quality hotels across key destinations in India. Its tagline is“Do More” – which means going above and beyond for our guests, our partners, and our employees. By doing this, we convert normal“stays” to“Sprees”. Come Spree with us on your next stay. Spree currently operates more than 30 properties across India, with many upcoming properties as well.





Company :-Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

User :- Sanjana Simlai

Email :...