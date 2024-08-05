Cindy Ngamba secures historic medal for Refugee Olympic Team in Paris

(MENAFN) Cindy Ngamba made history by securing the first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team after a decisive victory in her boxing quarter-final in Paris. Born in Cameroon and having sought refuge in Britain at the age of 11, Ngamba triumphed over France’s Davina Michel with a unanimous points decision, advancing to the semi-finals of the women’s 75kg category and guaranteeing at least a bronze medal. Expressing her joy, Ngamba, who was the flag-bearer for her team at the opening ceremony, stated, "It means the world to me to be the first refugee team member to win a medal." The 25-year-old boxer also highlighted her identity and struggles, noting, "I’m just human, like any other refugee." Ngamba, who is a lesbian, faced additional challenges, as homosexuality is illegal in her home country.



The Refugee Olympic Team was established to represent forcibly displaced individuals worldwide, debuting at the Rio 2016 Games. In Paris, 37 athletes from over a dozen countries are competing under this banner. Ngamba's qualification for the boxing competition marked a significant milestone as she became the first refugee athlete to achieve this by right. Her recent victory, which secured her a spot in the semi-finals, was her second consecutive win, showcasing her remarkable skill and determination. In boxing, both semi-finalists who lose are awarded bronze medals, ensuring Ngamba's place in history. Despite Britain’s efforts to include her in their boxing team, including appeals for her to receive a British passport, Ngamba continued to compete for the Refugee Olympic Team.



Ngamba's journey to this historic achievement was fraught with challenges. After moving to Britain, she endured a tough upbringing, facing bullying at school due to her poor English, weight, and body odour. Two gym teachers took her under their wing and introduced her to boxing, which became a pivotal part of her life. Her struggles didn't end there; at age 20, she was arrested and placed in a detention camp when she reported her living situation to authorities. These experiences, however, only fueled her determination. Following her landmark victory, Ngamba delivered a powerful message to refugees worldwide, urging them to "keep on working hard" and "believe in yourself," emphasizing that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to.



In the quarter-final match, Ngamba faced a home crowd that fervently supported Michel. Despite the odds, Ngamba methodically dismantled her opponent over three rounds, with the judges' decision never in doubt. She now prepares to face Atheyna Bylon of Panama on Thursday for a place in the final. Reflecting on her victory, Ngamba expressed satisfaction in silencing the crowd at North Paris Arena, stating, "A lot of people were not cheering for me, but I listened to my team, to my coaches, to myself. I stayed calm and composed. I’m happy that I got the job done." With confidence and determination, she added, "Hopefully, in the next one, I can get the job done -- not hopefully, I will get it done."

MENAFN05082024000045015839ID1108517012