Mali Severs Diplomatic Relations With Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mali has decided to break off relations with Ukraine over the role of the country's intelligence service in the elimination of Wagner mercenaries.

Malian spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye

Maiga said in a televised statement on Sunday, Ukrinform reports, referring to CNN .

“Mali has severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine after the country supplied

intelligence to Malian rebels involved in an ambush against Wagner Group forces in July,” the report says.

It is noted that the decision to terminate diplomatic relations takes effect immediately.

“The transitional government of the Republic of Mali condemns the hostility of the authorities of Ukraine who do not observe that Mali has always called for a peaceful settlement of the crisis between the Russian Federation

and

Ukraine,” Maiga said.

CNN recalls that Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), previously said Kyiv had provided the militants with intelligence for the attack, saying on Ukrainian television in late July that“the rebels received necessary information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a coalition of anti-government groups in northern Mali eliminated 84 mercenaries from the Russian PMC Wagner and 47 Malian soldiers during three days of fierce fighting in late July. These are the largest losses of the Wagner Group in all the years of its presence in Africa.