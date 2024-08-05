Mali Severs Diplomatic Relations With Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mali has decided to break off diplomatic relations with Ukraine over the role of the country's intelligence service in the elimination of Wagner mercenaries.
Malian government spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye
Maiga said in a televised statement on Sunday, Ukrinform reports, referring to CNN .
“Mali has severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine after the country supplied
intelligence to Malian rebels involved in an ambush against Wagner Group forces in July,” the report says.
It is noted that the decision to terminate diplomatic relations takes effect immediately.
“The transitional government of the Republic of Mali condemns the hostility of the authorities of Ukraine who do not observe that Mali has always called for a peaceful settlement of the crisis between the Russian Federation
Read also: Kuleba
and
Ukraine,” Maiga said.
starts fourth tour of African countrie
CNN recalls that Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), previously said Kyiv had provided the militants with intelligence for the attack, saying on Ukrainian television in late July that“the rebels received necessary information, which enabled a successful military operation against Russian war criminals.”
As reported by Ukrinform, a coalition of anti-government groups in northern Mali eliminated 84 mercenaries from the Russian PMC Wagner and 47 Malian soldiers during three days of fierce fighting in late July. These are the largest losses of the Wagner Group in all the years of its presence in Africa.
MENAFN05082024000193011044ID1108517010
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.