Azerbaijan Ranks 21St In Paris 2024 Medal Standings
Azerbaijan has secured the 21st position in the medal standings
at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews
reports.
Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg)
have both become Olympic champions and enriched Azerbaijan`s medal
haul with Gold medals, while Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won
silver by advancing to the final.
The top three countries are the United States (19 gold, 26
silver, 26 bronze), China (19 gold, 15 silver, 11 bronze), and
France (12 gold, 14 silver, 18 bronze).
So far, athletes from 70 countries have claimed medals at Paris
2024 Olympic Games.
The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics,
volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo,
athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of
breakdancing as an Olympic event.
Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11,
2024.
