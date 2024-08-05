Azerbaijan Ranks 21St In Paris 2024 Medal Standings

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan has secured the 21st position in the medal standings at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

Judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) have both become Olympic champions and enriched Azerbaijan`s medal haul with medals, while Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) won silver by advancing to the final.

The top three countries are the United States (19 gold, 26 silver, 26 bronze), China (19 gold, 15 silver, 11 bronze), and France (12 gold, 14 silver, 18 bronze).

So far, athletes from 70 countries have claimed medals at Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

