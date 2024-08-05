National Library Launches Electronic Database Dedicated To Shusha City
Azerbaijan National Library has launched an electronic database
"Shusha-Cultural Capital of the Islamic World",
Azernews reports.
The electronic database consists of the following sections:
Official documents, Prominent personalities about Shusha,
Historical monuments, Administrative structure, Prominent
personalities, Publications, Photo gallery, video Gallery, etc. The
documents presented in the database are provided with their full
texts.
Those who want to get acquainted with the electronic database
can use the following LINK .
During the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the
Islamic World held in Doha, Azerbaijan's Shusha city was declared
the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.
The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that
demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.
Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque which
stand as a symbol of Shusha's religious heritage are considered
masterpieces of Eastern architecture.
The building of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by
well-known architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in 1763-1769 by
order of the Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.
The mosque stopped functioning after the Armenian invasion of
Azerbaijan's territories.
Construction of Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque was completed with
orders of Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan
approximately eight years before the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was
built.
After the end of the Armenian invasion, restoration work was
carried out in the city.
Despite all the challenges, Shusha has managed to preserve its
religious and cultural heritage.
