“Azerishiq OJSC Signs 8 Million Manat Contract With Smart Energy Services LLC

"Azerishiq" OJSC has signed an 8 million manat contract with "Smart Services" LLC, Azernews reports.

This contract covers the of a 35/0.4 kV transformer substation, equipped with four 2500 kVA transformers, in each of the planned areas according to the master plan. It also includes the procurement of connection services to ensure energy supply to residential neighborhoods set to be developed in Agdam city. The total contract value is 7,994,909 manats.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing the Great Return Program, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to restoring all territories liberated from occupation. Significant progress is being made in rebuilding Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, where new villages, towns, modern trade and logistics centers, and economic zones are being developed.

Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is advancing large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in these formerly occupied regions. These efforts are paired with rapid economic reintegration measures designed to support sustainable settlement and economic activity for the forcibly displaced populations.