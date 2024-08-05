عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
“Azerishiq OJSC Signs 8 Million Manat Contract With Smart Energy Services LLC

“Azerishiq OJSC Signs 8 Million Manat Contract With Smart Energy Services LLC


8/5/2024 5:25:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

"Azerishiq" OJSC has signed an 8 million manat contract with "Smart energy Services" LLC, Azernews reports.

This contract covers the construction of a 35/0.4 kV transformer substation, equipped with four 2500 kVA transformers, in each of the planned areas according to the master plan. It also includes the procurement of Network connection services to ensure energy supply to residential neighborhoods set to be developed in Agdam city. The total contract value is 7,994,909 manats.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing the Great Return Program, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to restoring all territories liberated from occupation. Significant progress is being made in rebuilding Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, where new villages, towns, modern trade and logistics centers, and economic zones are being developed.

Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is advancing large-scale restoration and reconstruction projects in these formerly occupied regions. These efforts are paired with rapid economic reintegration measures designed to support sustainable settlement and economic activity for the forcibly displaced populations.

MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108517003


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search