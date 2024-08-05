“Azerishiq OJSC Signs 8 Million Manat Contract With Smart Energy Services LLC
"Azerishiq" OJSC has signed an 8 million manat contract with
"Smart energy Services" LLC, Azernews reports.
This contract covers the construction of a 35/0.4 kV transformer
substation, equipped with four 2500 kVA transformers, in each of
the planned areas according to the master plan. It also includes
the procurement of Network connection services to ensure energy
supply to residential neighborhoods set to be developed in Agdam
city. The total contract value is 7,994,909 manats.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan is actively pursuing the
Great Return Program, a comprehensive initiative dedicated to
restoring all territories liberated from occupation. Significant
progress is being made in rebuilding Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur,
where new villages, towns, modern trade and logistics centers, and
economic zones are being developed.
Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is advancing large-scale restoration
and reconstruction projects in these formerly occupied regions.
These efforts are paired with rapid economic reintegration measures
designed to support sustainable settlement and economic activity
for the forcibly displaced populations.
