عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tactical-Special Exercise Is Ongoing In Land Forces

Tactical-Special Exercise Is Ongoing In Land Forces


8/5/2024 5:25:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

According to the training plan for 2024, the tactical-special exercise held in the Land Forces continues, Azernews reports.

The tasks on destroying imaginary enemy targets by the use of artillery and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as weapons mounted on armored vehicles were fulfilled with high accuracy.

High professionalism was demonstrated at the exercises conducted to ensure combat interoperability during the units' interaction and improve the combat skills of servicemen.

MENAFN05082024000195011045ID1108517000


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search