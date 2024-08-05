Tactical-Special Exercise Is Ongoing In Land Forces
According to the training plan for 2024, the tactical-special
exercise held in the Land Forces continues,
The tasks on destroying imaginary enemy targets by the use of
artillery and anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as weapons
mounted on armored vehicles were fulfilled with high accuracy.
High professionalism was demonstrated at the exercises conducted
to ensure combat interoperability during the units' interaction and
improve the combat skills of servicemen.
