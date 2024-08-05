Aamal Company Announces Partnership To Advance Healthcare Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C., one of the region's leading diversified companies, has announced a new strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Aamal Medical, and Avey, a global innovator in AI technology.

This collaboration aims to transform healthcare in Qatar using advanced AI solutions.

As the health sector witnesses rapid advancement, especially with regards to the introduction of AI into all aspects of the operations and activities of this sector internationally, especially in Qatar, where the health sector is considered one of the most advanced sectors

is in line with this

Aamal Medical, with over 50 years of experience, provides comprehensive healthcare solutions, including ICT projects, medical equipment, consultancy services, IoMT integration, medical consumables, maintenance services, and large-scale healthcare project execution.

By partnering with Avey, known for its market-leading AI Medical Diagnostic Algorithm and enterprise solutions that reduce medical errors and documentation time, this collaboration is set to revolutionize Qatar's medical technology field.

Gokhan Ozkan, General Manager of Aamal Medical, commented:“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Avey."

"We intend to collaborate on various nationwide projects that aim to ensure even distribution of healthcare access across Qatar."

"With Avey's AI technology, dedication and flexibility, access to healthcare may be more democratized for everyone.”

Mohammed Hammoud, CEO of Avey, added:“This collaboration with Aamal Medical reflects our commitment to transforming healthcare with AI."

"By utilising Avey's AI technologies, our goal is to enhance efficiency and elevate patient care throughout Qatar.”

This partnership marks a significant advancement in Qatar's medical sector, promising innovation, efficiency, and a patient-centric healthcare system.

It showcases the strengths of both companies and sets a new standard for healthcare excellence in the region.