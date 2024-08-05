Qatar's Younousse, Tijan eye Quarter-Final Berth against Chilean Grimalt Cousins

(MENAFN) Qatar’s dynamic beach volleyball duo, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan, are set to face Chilean cousins Marco and Esteban Grimalt in a crucial Round of 16 match at the Paris today. Younousse and Tijan, who secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and have remained unbeaten in the Paris Games, are looking to secure their spot in the quarter-finals. Their opponents, the former Pan American and South American champions, advanced to this stage after a fortunate turn of events.



The Grimalts had to contend with the ‘Lucky losers’ match against Canada’s Samuel Schachter and Daniel Dearing, which they won by forfeit due to an injury that forced the Canadian pair to retire early.



Younousse and Tijan's journey to the second round has been impressive, with three straight wins in Pool A. They are now on a potential collision course with the world’s number one team, Sweden’s David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig.



The Swedish pair, who narrowly defeated Cuba’s Noslen Diaz and Jorge Alayo in a thrilling match, have already been stunned by the Qataris in the pool stage. The anticipation is building for a possible rematch in the quarter-finals, where Younousse and Tijan will aim to replicate their earlier success against the top-seeded duo.

