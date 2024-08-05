Death Toll In Bangladesh Protests Rise To 300

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 5 (KUNA) -- Death toll in the ongoing student protests and subsequent violence in Bangladesh rose to around 300, said international on Monday.

According to several outlets, including the AFP, and doctors said that death toll in yesterday's violence touched 98 to take the overall death toll since protests began last month to 300.

Media reports said that police fired tear and rubber bullets against the today as ex-army chief General Ikbal Karim Bhuiyan backed the student movement.

At least 98 people including policemen were killed on Sunday in different parts of Bangladesh as fresh clashes erupted demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several of her ministers.

Bangladesh Supreme Court had scrapped a controversial quota system in government jobs after massive protests killed more than 200 people and injured around 2,500 others last month.

The Supreme Court's Appellate Division had dismissed on July 21 a lower court order giving 30 percent quota in government jobs for the dependents of veterans of independence war against Pakistan in 1971 that triggered widespread protests. The Supreme Court directed that 93 percent government jobs will be given on the basis of merit.

However, the students are demanding a public apology for the deaths of protesters, opening of all colleges and universities in addition to the resignation of several ministers.

In order to contain the civil strife the government announced three-day holiday starting from today and imposed prohibitory orders. Media services, internet connectivity, social media have been restricted. (end)

