Really Great Reading® And Oxed & Assessment (Oxed) Partner To Bring Comprehensive Oral Language Solutions To The US Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading®, a leader in foundational reading instruction, and OxEd & Assessment (OxEd), a University of Oxford spinout company renowned for their best-in-class solutions for assessing and improving oral language, announced a strategic partnership to address critical oral language development needs in US school districts.

The partnership will bring OxEd's evidence-based oral language assessment, whole class instruction, and remediation programs to the US, providing school districts with tools to enhance their oral language protocols and ultimately improve reading comprehension and other aspects of educational attainment.

"Many school districts need an oral language solution. We searched globally for the right partner and OxEd was the clear choice," said Scott DeSimone , CEO of Really Great Reading®. "We are very proud to be working with them. Really Great Reading is committed to helping schools improve their oral language protocols, a critical foundational skill that enhances a wide range of academic achievements, including reading comprehension."

"Enriching oral language instruction supports overall academic achievement for all children, enhancing their reading comprehension and overall academic and social development," said Dr. Charles Hulme , CEO and Founder of OxEd & Assessment. "Our intervention program, the NELI Intervention, part of the TEL Ted oral language toolkit, is the best-evidenced language intervention globally and has been shown to help children make up to seven months' additional progress in their language skills. We're proud to partner with Really Great Reading to bring these programs to school districts in the US."

Developmental Language Disorders (DLD) occur as frequently as dyslexia, affecting communication and academic performance. Many students with ADHD and dyslexia also struggle with DLD. By proactively identifying and remediating oral language deficits, OxEd helps unlock students' full potential. Early identification and intervention are crucial, as oral language skill is the foundation for all education, making OxEd's assessment tools and remediation strategies vital for educational programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated oral language delays in many students, particularly those aged 4-12, who missed critical enrichment during formative years. While there is a focus on remediating pandemic-related skill deficits, oral language skills often receive less attention. OxEd bridges this gap by offering solutions to assess and teach these foundational skills, helping students overcome COVID-related setbacks. Dr. Hulme added, "By addressing these delays promptly, we can ensure comprehensive academic success and prepare students for future challenges."

About Really Great Reading®:

Really Great Reading, a pioneer in literacy education, leverages 18 years of Science of Reading expertise to create practical tools for educators and students of all ability levels. For more information, please visit .

About OxEd & Assessment (OxEd):

OxEd is a University of Oxford spinout company launched to take decades of research into children's early language and reading development through to practical application in schools. OxEd develops educational assessment apps, whole class instructional solutions, and interventions which have been proven to improve educational outcomes for children. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Really Great Reading