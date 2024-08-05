Aurora Mobile Partners With Bank Of Zhangjiakou To Accelerate Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing services in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with of Zhangjiakou, an urban commercial bank in China. Leveraging its powerful customer engagement and marketing services, Aurora Mobile will fully support the bank's digital transformation.



As the wave of digitalization sweeps the world, the is undergoing profound changes at an unprecedented pace. As a leader among urban commercial banks, Bank of Zhangjiakou is keeping pace with the times, actively espousing the national development strategy and is committed to enhancing financial service capabilities through digital transformation to better serve urban and rural residents, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the local economy. In doing so, the bank faces a diverse customer base and complex business needs. To ensure that information can be delivered to each customer in an accurate, timely, and efficient manner, Bank of Zhangjiakou has partnered with Aurora Mobile and deployed the Company's intelligent push notification solution, JPush, as its core push messaging tool.

JPush fully supports various operating systems including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp and Web, and is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. JPush quickly integrates SDK notifications in 3 minutes and delivers messages with millisecond push speed. Based on its infrastructure with a capacity of over 10 billion daily visits, JPush provides solid support for Bank of Zhangjiakou's huge user base, ensuring the efficiency and stability of information pushing.

In the mobile Internet era, customers' demands are becoming more personalized and diversified. Bank of Zhangjiakou has proactively embraced change by leveraging technology to drive business innovation and achieve precise marketing. JPush, with its robust data analysis capabilities and intelligent push strategies, helps the bank gain a deeper understanding of customer needs and create personalized push notifications tailored to different customer segments and business scenarios. This has not only increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, but also supported the bank's rapid business growth, laying a solid foundation for building an intelligent operating system.

In response to the challenges of information security management in the digital transformation process, Bank of Zhangjiakou has established a comprehensive network security operation system with higher standards and stricter requirements. JPush has undergone six major tests during the development process, including tests of no-load traffic, no-load power consumption, online reliability, concurrency capability, service stability, and network robustness, achieving industry-leading performance and providing the bank with stable, secure, and efficient message pushing capabilities.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to leverage its suite of professional technical services and comprehensive product portfolio to support Bank of Zhangjiakou in further deepening technology-driven innovation, and jointly promote financial technology innovation and applications. As the bank thoroughly implements and executes its digital transformation strategy, the efficiency and quality of financial services will reach a higher level. As a solid pillar in this endeavor, JPush will not only provide the bank with efficient and stable message pushing solutions, but also help achieve more precise and intelligent customer outreach and marketing.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

