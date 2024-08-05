Vingroup's Customer-Centric DNA: The Driving Force Behind Vietnam's Largest Conglomerate

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HANOI, VIETNAM - OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, has firmly established its presence in diverse sectors such as real estate, technology, hospitality, healthcare, and education. However, Vingroup's success is not solely attributed to ambitious expansion, but is deeply rooted in an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place and to a customer-centric philosophy a core value woven into the very fabric of the company.







VinFast's first Middle East showroom in Oman

The DNA of Vingroup

Vingroup's customer-centric philosophy is more than just a marketing tactic; it's a deeply ingrained cultural element guiding every decision, from product development and customer service to market expansion.

This dedication to the customer is not a recent development but dates back to Vingroup's humble beginnings as Technocom in Ukraine in 1993. Their initial foray into the market with instant noodles presented a unique challenge: Ukrainian consumers were skeptical of the novel concept of a food product that could be ready to eat after mere minutes in boiling water.

Rather than resorting to traditional marketing tactics, founder Pham Nhat Vuong took a hands-on approach, directly engaging with potential customers to demonstrate the noodles' preparation and highlight their convenience. This direct interaction and customer education proved crucial, leading to widespread product acceptance.

Furthermore, this early experience solidified Vingroup leadership's understanding that success lies in genuine connections with customers, going beyond sales to address their needs and concerns.

Customer-Centricity in Action

Prior to developing projects like the Vinpearl resort chain, Pham Nhat Vuong immersed himself in the hospitality industry through 'field missions' to Thailand and Singapore. These firsthand insights into customer interactions shaped Vinpearl's offerings, ensuring they met the unique desires of Vietnamese families and tourists.

Vingroup's attentiveness to evolving needs is evident in its strategic move into the electric vehicle space with VinFast. Recognizing the global demand for sustainable transportation and the specific preferences of Vietnamese consumers, the company developed electric vehicles blending cutting-edge technology with features tailored to the local market.

Even as Vingroup achieved dominant market presence, customer satisfaction remained paramount. VinFast's decision to enhance support for existing gasoline vehicle owners even after shifting focus to electric vehicles exemplifies this commitment.

'With VinFast gasoline cars, we not only maintain our existing commitments but also enhance them with even more beneficial policies and services, such as extending the warranty period to 10 years, which is two to three times the industry standard, and introducing a convenient Mobile Service option,' affirmed Pham Nhat Vuong in a 2022 interview.

The young automotive arm of Vingroup has made aftersales support a core value, propelling its expansion into North America, Europe, Asia, and now the Middle East. With one regional headquarters in Dubai and strategic partnerships, VinFast is laying the foundation for a strong presence in the region.

For example, VinFast's first Middle East showroom in Oman featuring interactive experiences with its smart electric vehicles, demonstrates the company's commitment to providing sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions. These initiatives offer a glimpse of VinFast's customer-centric philosophy, enabling it to introduce diverse products, innovative policies, and comprehensive after-sales services tailored to Middle Eastern consumers.

The rapid pace of VinFast and the broader success of Vingroup underscore the transformative power of a customer-centric philosophy. By deeply understanding and prioritizing customer needs, Vingroup has built a diverse and thriving business empire, positioning itself for continued growth and influence.

