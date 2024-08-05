Study Shows That Basic Polymers Can Be Recycled Up To 10 Times Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2024 - The Russian Chemists Union and the Chemical Development Aid Fund have completed a large-scale study at Rosbiotech University on the quality of repeatedly recycled polymers. The study proved that, after being recycled as many as 10 times, these materials retain operational properties comparable to those of primary polymers.



The scientists involved in the study used extrusion, granulation, and grinding to simulate the secondary recycling of basic polymers. To assess the quality of the materials, they used comprehensive criteria comprising six indicators: molecular weight, breaking stress, relative elongation at break, oxygen-containing groups, yellowing, and melt flow.



The study helped establish the number of times polymers can be recycled. The experiments showed that high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) retain their operational properties after being recycled 10 times; low-density polyethylene (LDPE), 9 times; polypropylene (PP), 8 times; and polystyrene (PS), 5 times.



These results were obtained without using stabilizers – additives that protect polymers from degradation. The research confirmed that polymers offer excellent potential for use in a circular economy. According to experts, over 60% of the 5 million tonnes of plastic waste generated annually in Russia could potentially be recycled and used in the production of new products.



The Russian Chemists Union shared the findings of its study with the Russian government. The group proposed developing a methodology for recycling basic polymers and identifying areas where they could possibly be used. Advances in recycling will help reduce the environmental fees that polymer processors will have to pay in the future.



The Russian Chemists Union is a non-profit organization which includes companies in the chemical sector, industry researchers and educational institutes, as well as chemical unions and associations. Currently, the Union has about 600 enterprises and organizations as members.









