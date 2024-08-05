Prince Faisal Visits Jordanian Delegation At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Al Hussein, President of the Jordanian Olympic Committee and member of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, on Sunday visited the Olympic Village in Paris, where the Olympic Games are currently taking place.During his visit, Prince Faisal assessed the progress of the Jordanian delegation and engaged with from the national teams. He praised their efforts and commitment, emphasizing the importance of representing Jordan with excellence at this prestigious international event.