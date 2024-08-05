Agriculture Minister Implements Gradual Export Restrictions On Tomatoes Amid Price Surge
Amman, August 5 (Petra) -- Minister
of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Monday announced a decision to implement a phased restriction on the export of tomatoes and to increase imports to local markets. This gradual approach will continue until exports are halted if the current trend of decreasing tomato imports and rising market
prices persists.
This decision aims to ensure a sufficient supply
of tomatoes for local consumption. The Ministry
of Agriculture has observed a reduction in imported tomato quantities and a corresponding increase in market prices.
The decrease in tomato imports to central markets has led to higher prices, attributed to the transition between production cycles and rising temperatures. The ministry anticipated that by mid-August, the market will stabilize with regular quantities that meet or exceed local demand, resulting in a decrease in prices prior to that time.
