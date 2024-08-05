Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Does Spot Inspection With 2 Terrorists, Recreates Blast Scene

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought two suspected terrorists, Abdul Mateen Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain, to the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru for a spot inspection on Monday. The duo, arrested in Kolkata this April, was brought to the popular city eatery, which was the site of a bomb blast on March 1, for a detailed investigation and reconstruction of the crime scene.

The NIA began the reconstruction work early at 6:30 am, meticulously mapping the route taken by Mussavir from the bus stop to the cafe. Officials used chalk to mark the path and tape measures to document the exact distances covered. This thorough process aimed to capture every step taken by the accused on the day of the blast.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast mastermind was Bengaluru-based engineer, reveals NIA probe

For five continuous hours, NIA officials recorded Mussavir's movements on video, noting the precise route and steps he took. This detailed re-enactment also included measuring the distance he travelled. The NIA used this measurement to finalize the location and movements of the accused during the incident.

According to the investigation, Mussavir reached the cafe in just 11 steps. Following the blast, he reportedly changed his clothes and left his cap at a mosque near Hoodi Junction. The NIA recreated this part of the sequence as well, visiting the mosque where Mussavir changed his attire. They meticulously documented how he moved from the cafe to the mosque and how long he stayed there.

NIA arrests ex-convict linked to LeT in Rameshwaram Cafe bombing case

During the investigation, over 50 police officers were stationed outside the cafe, and barricades were erected to block public access. The reconstruction process, which lasted for five and a half hours, concluded with the NIA team moving to Hoodi Junction for further examination.

This investigation is part of the NIA's extensive search efforts across several locations in the country following the March 1 blast. The explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe in the Brookfield area of Bengaluru injured 10 people, prompting a nationwide investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.