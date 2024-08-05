"Failed Twice In Class 10...": Akshara Haasan Opens Up About Her Struggles In School, How She Found Success

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshara Haasan, and daughter of Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, recently spoke about her struggles as a student during her school days. In an interview given to Galatta Tamil, Akshara recalled her failure in Class 10.



Translating her words, Akshara said, "I'm a high school dropout. Some people just can't study. I'm one of them. I don't find any problem with it. I failed in Class 10. I tried again and failed again. At that time, I felt ashamed. I thought I was stupid".

"My mother told me that some people can study, and some can't. She asked to me find something that suits me and not to just sit idle. I told my father that I tried to study but couldn't. I told him I wouldn't sit idle. Then he asked what I am going to do. He also asked how I could go to college without finishing school. I found there was a dance course at a university in Singapore. I didn't have to finish school to get admission there. I only had to pass their exam. Then I worked hard and finally got trained and got A+ grade", Akshara added.

Like her sister Shruti Haasan, Akshara also started her career in cinema. Later, she also excelled as a choreographer and assistant director in cinema.

