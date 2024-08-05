Elon Musk retains top spot amid volatile moves for technology stocks

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the American billionaire and CEO of Tesla, has maintained his position as the world's richest man, according to Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest individuals. This is despite the recent volatility in technology stocks, which has caused a reshuffling of the top ten names on the list. Musk's fortune stands at USD226.9 billion, securing his spot at the pinnacle of the list even amid sharp declines in U.S. stocks.



In second place is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, with an estimated fortune of USD187.1 billion. French businessman Bernard Arnault, the founder of LVMH, holds the third position with a net worth of USD175.4 billion. The combined wealth of the world's ten richest individuals as of August 1, 2024, is approximately USD1.63 trillion, which is about USD25 billion less than the previous month.



Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg experienced a slight decline, dropping one spot to fourth place with a fortune of USD171.2 billion. Conversely, renowned American investor Warren Buffett saw significant gains, rising three places to secure the seventh spot with a fortune of USD134.6 billion, making him the biggest gainer on the list.



Bernard Arnault, once the world's richest person from February until late May, was the biggest loser among the world's wealthiest individuals, reflecting the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of global wealth rankings. Despite these fluctuations, Musk's position at the top underscores his substantial financial clout in the tech industry.



MENAFN05082024000045015682ID1108516777