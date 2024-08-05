China unveils sweeping plan to boost household consumption amid economic challenges

(MENAFN) China's economic growth has been negatively impacted by weak household consumption, prompting the government to devise a detailed plan to stimulate spending. This plan, published on the government's website last Saturday evening, focuses on supporting children and the elderly and improving food provision through 20 general measures, which serve as a roadmap for ministries and local authorities. Following a July summit, the ruling Communist Party committed to revitalizing consumption, which has been sluggish since the lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions at the end of 2022.



The government's document specifically emphasizes increasing care services for the elderly, marking a significant developmental step as China grapples with a rapidly aging population. Measures to enhance elderly care are seen as crucial for sustaining economic growth. Additionally, the plan aims to improve childcare services, addressing the declining desire among young Chinese to have children due to high education costs and insufficient social support. To alleviate some of these financial burdens, the government proposes reducing income tax for families caring for children under three and the elderly.



Furthermore, the plan promises greater financial support for eligible companies and small businesses in the services sector, particularly through enhanced banking services. This move is intended to bolster the sector's resilience and stimulate broader economic activity. In the realm of food, the document suggests organizing more food-themed festivals and promoting popular snacks to boost domestic consumption. This multifaceted approach reflects China's effort to reinvigorate its economy by addressing key areas of household spending and ensuring comprehensive support for its population.



