Vera Smile Dental Clinic Announces Surge In British Patients Amid UK's Dental Crisis

Vera Clinic, leading medical center in Istanbul Turkey

With the NHS failing to meet demand and high private costs in the UK, Britons are turning to Vera Smile for affordable, high-quality care.

- Expert Dr. MuminISTANBUL, TURKIYE, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vera Smile Dental , a leading provider of dental care in Istanbul, has announced a significant increase in British patients seeking affordable and high-quality dental treatment. This surge comes as Turkey continues to grow its reputation as a major destination for health tourism, particularly for procedures such as hair transplants and nose jobs, which are often bundled with flights and accommodation.The United Kingdom is currently facing a severe dental care crisis, with NHS dental services struggling to meet the demand. Recent figures indicate that nine in ten NHS dental practices are not accepting new adult patients, leaving many Britons in excruciating pain and resorting to extreme measures, such as pulling out their teeth at home. The high cost of private dental treatment, exacerbated by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, makes it inaccessible for many.In response to the growing crisis, Health Secretary Therese Coffey has pledged to address the issue by incentivizing dentists to undertake more NHS work and streamlining the pathways for foreign-trained dentists to practice in the UK. However, these measures will take time to implement and deliver results.As a result, an increasing number of British citizens are turning to Turkey for their dental needs. What started as a trend among those seeking cosmetic enhancements for the "perfect smile" has now expanded to include individuals in need of essential medical dental treatments. The cost of flying to Turkey and undergoing procedures is often cheaper than receiving the same treatment in the UK. Vera Smile Dental Clinic, a prominent name in Istanbul, has seen a dramatic rise in UK patients.In 2021, only 20 UK patients sought treatment at Vera Smile Dental Clinic. By the end of 2024, this number is expected to surge to 3,470, with 60% of the clinic's patients coming from the UK.The disparity in costs is stark. For example, a tooth extraction in the UK costs around £166, whereas at Vera Smile Dental Clinic, it is only £60. Similarly, a root canal treatment, which addresses infections at the tooth's center, costs £1,665 in the UK but just £120 in Turkey. These lower prices can be attributed to reduced lab and human resource costs in Turkey.Bernice Philips, a recent patient, had 8 implants and 15 crowns done in July after the NHS deemed her teeth "not in a bad enough state" for the necessary operations. Bernice faced gum issues and bad bone density, making treatment in the UK challenging. "It's sad to think you have to go to another country to get this treatment," she remarked.While the cost savings are significant, there are potential risks involved with receiving dental treatment abroad. The British Dental Association (BDA) has expressed concerns about post-treatment complications. In a survey of 1,000 British dentists, 86% reported treating issues that developed following treatment abroad. "Sadly, many UK dentists are now picking up the pieces when things go wrong," said Eddie Crouch, Chair of the BDA.Dentists emphasize the importance of follow-up care, especially for invasive procedures, which can be challenging when the primary care provider is in another country. The BDA stresses the need for greater awareness of these risks to protect patients.As Dr. Mumin, head doctor of Vera Smile Dental Clinic, observed, "The problems many of our patients have accessing care on the NHS will not be solved in the immediate future." Vera Smile Clinic has treated numerous UK patients whose teeth were on the brink of falling out due to prolonged lack of treatment. While some Turkish clinics maintain high standards, the variability in care quality raises concerns about whether the NHS should be responsible for addressing complications from treatments abroad.Greater awareness about the potential risks of dental tourism is crucial. In the long term, the hope remains that the UK will improve its dental care system to provide affordable and accessible care, reducing the need for citizens to seek treatment overseas.

