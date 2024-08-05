(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) is estimated at 24.4 Billion bills in 2023 and is projected to reach 37.9 Billion bills by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. Report Features:

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., API Outsourcing, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. The growth in the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing penetration of internet banking and mobile payment solutions is making electronic bill payments more accessible to consumers. Secondly, the cost savings and operational efficiencies gained by businesses through the adoption of EBPP systems are encouraging their widespread implementation.

Thirdly, the enhanced security features and convenience of digital payment options are attracting more users to EBPP platforms. Lastly, regulatory support for digital financial transactions and the global trend towards a cashless economy are further propelling the market. These factors collectively contribute to the robust expansion of the EBPP market.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Electronic Bill Payment segment, which is expected to reach 22.4 Billion bills by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Electronic Bill Presentment segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 6.6 Billion Bills in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach 6.7 Billion Bills by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Why You Should Buy This Report:

AT&T, Inc.

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

API Outsourcing, Inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Aliaswire, Inc.

Alipay

AvidXchange, Inc.

Conduent Business Services LLC

Alacriti

Calvi Business Software B.V.

Corcentric

Agile Payments

Brite:Bill Cadence Bancorp LLC Key Attributes

Key Topics Covered

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP): Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2021

World Internet Adoption Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Countries with Highest Internet Adoption Rates (%) Worldwide: As of April 2022

Fixed Broadband Speeds (in Mbps) by Select Countries: October 2021

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP): Definition, Scope, Benefits & Importance

Components of EBPP

Parties Involved in Implementing EBPP

EBPP Models

Consumer-to-Business (C2B) Payment Choices

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy-Led Support for the Evolution of EBPP

Pandemic Accelerates the Move towards Electronic Modes of Bill Payment

Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections & Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth in the Market

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital Payment Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020 and 2026

Digital Banking Makes Strong Gains

Global Digital Banking Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for Years 2020 and 2027

Smartphones, a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life

Spectacular Rise in Internet Activity Supported by the Pandemic

Smart Homes, Barometer of the Level of Digitalization in Consumer Life

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens Business Case for EBPP

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019 through 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

EBPP Solutions Witness Increased Adoption Among Banks

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream Spurring Growth in the EBPP Market

Mobile Payments Continue to Gain Share

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile Payments

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Conclusion

Electronic Billing Platforms Poised to Bring About Improvements in Government Payments

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage

Global Customer Self-Service Market Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment

SMS & ATMs Emerge as Innovative Mediums of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

EBPP Facilitates Improvement in Reconciling, Billing and Payment Functions of Businesses

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Why CSPs Are Turning towards EBPP Solutions?

EBPP Solution Enables Auto Insurers to Offer Seamless Experiences

Credit Unions Leverage EBPP and Online Banking Integration

Hyper-Customization & Implications for EBPP

AI Technology Presents New Opportunities for Payments and Billing

Cryptocurrency as a Payment Model Gains in Popularity

QR Code Payments Gains Momentum

5G Connectivity to Boost Mobile-First Approach to Digital Payments

5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2024 Key Challenges Associated with EBPP Implementation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

