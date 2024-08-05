(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Factoring 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global factoring market is forecasted to grow by USD 2.19 trillion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing need for alternative sources of financing for MSMEs, improved inventory management, and enhanced liquidity for efficient working capital management.

The study identifies the advent of blockchain in factoring services as one of the prime reasons driving the factoring market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of digital platforms for factoring and adoption of structuring and pricing tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The factoring market is segmented as below:

By Type



Domestic International

By Application



SMEs Large enterprise

By Region



Europe

APAC

South America

North America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading factoring market vendors.

Also, the factoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



