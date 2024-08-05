Master The Art Of Pre-Filled Syringe Processing: 2-Day Expert-Led Training Course (Online) November 6-7, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Filled Syringes: End-to-End Processing Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive two-day course has been designed to offer a comprehensive, practical, and usable review of the production of PFS and will provide the latest information on all aspects of the process from manufacture and packaging for fill/finish through to final (post-fill) inspection.

Quality will be a key focus of the programme and there will be extensive coverage of improvements in the manufacturing process, including advances in cleanroom technology and sterilisation. Other sessions will address visual inspection and the latest regulatory requirements to ensure that you are fully up to date.

The faculty of speakers will provide key guidance and advice from their practical experience in this field and there will be ample opportunity for discussion.

Who Should Attend?

This event is ideal for pharma start-ups, small and medium-sized pharma companies, CROs, CMOs, machine suppliers, hospital dispensaries, and anyone new to PFS or wanting to learn more in a relaxed and open environment. It will be of value to those working in the area of PFS with responsibility for device programmes, product development, product life cycle management, regulatory affairs, quality assurance and combination products. Drug delivery specialists, business development managers and product development managers will also find this course beneficial.

Agenda

Day 1

Syringe manufacture from components to the final product - an overview



The initial choice - bulk or pre-sterilised components?

Siliconisation - not beloved, but required Handling and process overview

PFS over time



Evolution of systems

Evolution of components Evolution of application and application systems

Overview: Trends in PFS Drug Delivery



New PFS formats

Safety devices Self-injection devices

Filling and closing: Example multi-format machine for nested syringes, vials and cartridges



PFS Dosing Systems

PFS Closing Methods Containment

Terminal sterilisation of pre-filled syringes - strange but feasible



Points to consider Aseptic filling vs terminally sterilised

Overview: Trends in PFS: Machine Technology



Pumps 'fit for purpose'

In Process Control (IPC), filling & stoppering Use of Robotics

Visual inspection of pre-filled syringes



Why do we inspect? Regulatory requirements

Inspection basics

Defects - classification and defect evaluation lists

Pros and cons of different inspection methods

Automated visual inspection of syringes - scope and limitations How to set up a manual VI

Day 2

Secondary packaging machines for PFS: hero or villain of the PFS world?



Walk through a typical facility 2 packaging line

Trends in secondary packaging PFS handling: reduction of glass-to-glass contact

Autoinjectors



Target Product Process

Impact Primary packaging material

Assembling steps

Inline Controls

Function / Release Tests Final Packaging

Regulatory requirements for pre-filled syringes



ISO design compliance

New MDR - what about it? US requirements for combination products

Moving from vial to pre-filled syringe



Points to consider Available options

Case study/workshop

Based on the key user requirements provided, participants will come up with outputs for:



Design features of the PFS

Test methods Manufacturing processes and manufacturing environment

Shipping PFSs all over the world



Points to consider

Shipping validation GDP - Good Distribution Practices

PFS state-of-the-union address and event summary



Review of market drivers & drug development Future trends in PFS

