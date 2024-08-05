(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Patent Administrator Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive one-day course will give you a comprehensive introduction to the role of the patent administrator. It is a highly complex area due to many different procedures across different patent offices. The programme will demystify these procedures and filing requirements in key jurisdictions, and will improve your knowledge and skills so you can work more efficiently and excel in your role.
Topics to be covered include:
Introduction to patents Understanding filing procedures and systems Electronic filing (including hands-on exercises and demonstrations) Handling post-filing communications from national and international offices Renewing your patents Recording assignments and name changes Overview of licences and royalties Obtaining and using patent information
By attending this event, you will:
Gain an invaluable introduction to working with patents Achieve a greater understanding of patent administration and where your role sits within the team Improve your understanding of the filing requirements in key jurisdictions - what to do and when Learn about electronic filing at the EPO via practical exercises and demonstrations Understand how to calculate renewal payments - how to pay and when
A series of exercises throughout the day will give participants the opportunity to apply what they have learned in a practical context under the guidance of an expert trainer.
Delegates will receive course materials containing comprehensive documentation, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.
Certifications:
CPD : 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend?
This seminar is designed especially for those new to the role, or with little experience of patent administration, and those looking for more training to extend their knowledge, including:
Patent administrators and assistants Formalities administrators Patent and IP coordinators Other IP support staff
The event offers a valuable networking opportunity with others in similar roles from different organisations and countries.
Agenda
Introduction to patents
Registered and unregistered rights What is a patent? Why apply for a patent? How long will it last?
Organisation of the IP department
Composition of the team Your role within the team Differences between private practice and industry
Filing procedures and systems
International conventions National patent systems International patent systems Stages of a patent application Requirements for filing applications
Nationally At the EPO At WIPO Electronic filing - epoline Electronic filing demonstration - EPO CMS Record keeping/working with your in-house system Practical exercise
Post-filing communications
Due dates and deadlines GB applications European applications Divisional applications PCT applications Euro-PCT applications Calculation of dates Practical exercise
Renewals
How are renewal fees calculated? When can you pay renewals? How can you pay renewals? Practical exercise
Supplementary Protection Certificates (SPCs)
What are SPCs? When are SPCs applicable? Brief overview of how SPCs work
Assignments and name changes
Why is an assignment required? Recording an assignment Recording a name change
Licences and royalties
What is a licence? Why license your patents?
Patent information
Useful literature Useful websites Products and services of the EPO, UKIPO, WIPO
CONTACT:
