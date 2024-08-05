A Practical Guide To Producing And Maintaining The PSMF - 1-Day Online Training Course (October 10, 2024)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Guide to Producing and Maintaining the PSMF Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) is a requirement for any medicinal product authorised in the European Union. The PSMF provides regulators with a detailed description and assessment of the entire pharmacovigilance system and the outputs contained in the annexes provide an understanding of a company's compliance.

This course will provide a practical guide to planning, writing, maintaining and updating the PSMF to ensure compliance. The programme will cover the importance of the PSMF in regulatory inspections, including common PSMF inspection findings. You will discuss the processes and systems required to manage the PSMF as well as the latest advice on the impact of Brexit.

Benefits of attending:



Understand the regulatory requirements for the PSMF

Gain an overview of the key issues in producing, maintaining and updating the PSMF

Discuss the PSMF as a QMS document

Learn about the roles of the QPPV and the PSMF Review common inspection findings and deficiencies related to the PSMF

Certification:



CPD: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This course will be relevant for anyone working in pharmacovigilance who requires a comprehensive overview of the PSMF, including QPPVs and those responsible for safety assessments. It will also be of interest to those who work with pharmacovigilance, e.g. in regulatory affairs, clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality, as well as the audit group.

Agenda

Introduction, welcome and objectives

Introduction and Background to the PSMF



The DDPS and the PSMF

Objectives of the PSMF

Registration of the PSMF

Regulatory requirements and accessibility of the PSMF Responsibilities of the marketing authorisation holder, updates and the EU QPPV

The content of the PSMF



The PSMF template

The level of detail required by the PSMF

Preparation of the annexes The PSMF log book

The sections of the PSMF



The EU QPPV

Sources of safety data

IT and databases

Regulatory timeline compliance

The PSMF processes

The PSMF and audits The company quality system and the PSMF

The annex requirements for the PSMF



The company product list

The EU QPPV list of delegated tasks

The list of SOPs and procedures

List of delegated activities to third-party partners

A list of completed audits and schedules

A list of performance indicators for the PSMF section

The roles and responsibilities of the EU QPPV Master file number and version changes (audit trail)

The PSMF and inspections



The PSMF and inspection findings

Regulatory authority requests to view the PSMF

Transfer of responsibility for a pharmacovigilance system to the QPPV

Notifying the QPPV of changes to the PSMF

PSMF responsibilities with shared marketing authorisation holders

Change control, logbook, versions and archiving

Audit trails and the PSMF The PSMF post-inspection

Final discussion session

