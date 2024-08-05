عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Presentation Of HIAG's Half-Year Results 2024 On 26 August 2024


8/5/2024 4:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Presentation of HIAG's half-year results 2024 on 26 August 2024
05.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Invitation

Invitation (PDF)

Basel, 5 August 2024

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

HIAG is pleased to invite you to the presentation of its half-year results 2024. A conference call and a live webcast will take place on:

Monday, 26 August 2024
9.00 am CEST

Your interlocutors will be:
Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hilber, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be given in German.

Conference call and webcast
To join the conference call, please use the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Europe) / +44 207 107 06 13 (UK). Other international numbers are listed here: Dial-in list

The webcast can be attended under the following link: Webcast

Replay
A replay of the webcast will be provided at the following link: Replay

Half-Year Report and presentation
The Half-Year Report 2024 and the presentation will be available on 26 August 2024 from 6.00 a.m. in the Reporting Center on the HIAG website.

Application
Please register here no later than Friday 23 August 2024: Attendance

Kind regards,

Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
...

Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
...
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
Company calendar
26 August 2024 Publication of Half-Year Report 2024
24 September 2024 HIAG Capital Market Day
3 March 2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024
17 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.90 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 741,000 m2 with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet:
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1960427


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN05082024004691010666ID1108516696


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search