Presentation of HIAG's half-year results 2024 on 26 August 2024

Invitation



Invitation (PDF)

Basel, 5 August 2024

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

HIAG is pleased to invite you to the presentation of its half-year results 2024. A call and a live webcast will take place on:

Monday, 26 August 2024

9.00 am CEST

Your interlocutors will be:

Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer

Stefan Hilber, Chief Financial Officer

The presentation will be given in German.

Conference call and webcast

To join the conference call, please use the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Europe) / +44 207 107 06 13 (UK). Other international numbers are listed here: Dial-in list

The webcast can be attended under the following link: Webcast

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be provided at the following link: Replay

Half-Year Report and presentation

The Half-Year Report 2024 and the presentation will be available on 26 August 2024 from 6.00 a.m. in the Reporting Center on the HIAG website.

Application

Please register here no later than Friday 23 August 2024: Attendance

Kind regards, Marco Feusi

Chief Executive Officer

... Stefan Hilber

Chief Financial Officer

... HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Aeschenplatz 7

4052 Basel

T +41 61 606 55 00

E-Mail



Company calendar 26 August 2024 Publication of Half-Year Report 2024 24 September 2024 HIAG Capital Market Day 3 March 2025 Publication of Annual Report 2024 17 April 2025 Annual General Meeting

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.90 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 741,000 m2 with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

Language: English Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG Aeschenplatz 7 4052 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41 61 606 55 00 Internet: ISIN: CH0239518779 Valor: A113S6 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange