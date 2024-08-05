Presentation Of HIAG's Half-Year Results 2024 On 26 August 2024
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Presentation of HIAG's half-year results 2024 on 26 August 2024
05.08.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Invitation
Invitation (PDF)
Basel, 5 August 2024
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,
HIAG is pleased to invite you to the presentation of its half-year results 2024. A conference call and a live webcast will take place on:
Monday, 26 August 2024
9.00 am CEST
Your interlocutors will be:
Marco Feusi, Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hilber, Chief Financial Officer
The presentation will be given in German.
Conference call and webcast
To join the conference call, please use the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Europe) / +44 207 107 06 13 (UK). Other international numbers are listed here: Dial-in list
The webcast can be attended under the following link: Webcast
Replay
A replay of the webcast will be provided at the following link: Replay
Half-Year Report and presentation
The Half-Year Report 2024 and the presentation will be available on 26 August 2024 from 6.00 a.m. in the Reporting Center on the HIAG website.
Application
Please register here no later than Friday 23 August 2024: Attendance
| Kind regards,
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
| Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
| Company calendar
| 26 August 2024
| Publication of Half-Year Report 2024
| 24 September 2024
| HIAG Capital Market Day
| 3 March 2025
| Publication of Annual Report 2024
| 17 April 2025
| Annual General Meeting
About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.90 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 741,000 m2 with more than 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.
