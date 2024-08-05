EQS-News: Infineon Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast

Q3 FY 2024: Revenue €3.702

billion, Segment Result €734

million, Segment Result Margin 19.8

percent

Outlook for Q4 FY 2024: Assuming an exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, revenue of around €4.0

billion expected. On this basis, the Segment Result Margin is forecast to be around 20

percent Outlook for FY 2024: Based on the results from the first three quarters and the outlook for the fourth quarter, revenue of around €15.0

billion and a Segment Result Margin of around 20

percent is expected. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be in the low-forties percentage range. Investments are planned at around €2.8

billion. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is adjusted for investments in large frontend buildings and the purchase of GaN

Systems, is expected to be about €1.5

billion and reported Free Cash Flow about minus €200

million

Neubiberg, 5

August 2024 – Today, Infineon Technologies AG is reporting results for the third quarter of its 2024 fiscal year (period ended 30

June 2024).

"In a market environment that remains challenging, Infineon continues to hold up well," says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. "The recovery in our target markets is progressing only slowly. Prolonged weak economic momentum has resulted in inventory levels in many areas overlaying end demand. In addition to managing the current demand cycle, we are working on further strengthening our competitiveness through the "Step Up" structural improvement program."

GROUP PERFORMANCE IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE 2024 FISCAL YEAR In the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, Infineon's Group revenue improved slightly to €3,702

million, up 2

percent from the revenue generated in the prior quarter of €3,632

million. The main contributors to this increase in revenue were the Automotive (ATV) and Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segments. Revenue in the Green Industrial Power (GIP) and Connected Secure Systems (CSS) segments was virtually unchanged from the previous quarter.

Euro in millions Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 +/- in %







Revenue 3,702 3,632 2 Gross margin (in %) 40.2% 38.6%

Adjusted gross margin1 (in %) 42.2% 41.1%

Segment Result 734 707 4 Segment Result Margin (in %) 19.8% 19.5%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations 404 394 3 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1) - --- Profit (loss) for the period 403 394









in Euro





Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.31 0.30 3 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.30 0.30 - Adjusted earnings (loss) per share diluted1,2 0.43 0.42 2 1 The reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as well as of cost of goods sold to adjusted cost of goods sold and adjusted gross margin can be found in the quarterly information at . 2 The calculation for earnings per share and for adjusted earnings per share is based on unrounded figures.

The gross margin in the third quarter of the current fiscal year rose to 40.2

percent, compared with 38.6

percent in the prior quarter. The adjusted gross margin increased to 42.2

percent, compared with 41.1

percent in the second quarter.

The Segment Result improved in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year to €734

million, from €707

million in the prior quarter. The Segment Result Margin rose to 19.8

percent, from 19.5

percent in the second quarter.

The Non-Segment Result for the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year was a net loss of €215

million, compared with a net loss of €211

million in the prior quarter. The third-quarter Non-Segment Result comprised €71

million relating to cost of goods sold, €15

million relating to research and development expenses and €54

million relating to selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, it included net other operating expenses of €75

million. A significant component of this figure corresponded to write-downs of plant and machinery at the Regensburg site that can now only be used to a limited extent or not at all in connection with the "Step Up" structural improvement program.

In the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, operating profit improved to €519

million, up from €496

million in the prior quarter.

The financial result in the third quarter of the current fiscal year was a net loss of €30

million, compared with a net loss of €12

million in the preceding quarter.

The tax expense in the third quarter of the current fiscal year was €88

million, compared with €93

million in the prior quarter.

Profit from continuing operations in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year increased to €404

million, compared with €394

million in the prior quarter. The result from discontinued operations was a loss of €1

million, after €0

million in the preceding quarter. The profit for the period improved in the third quarter of the current fiscal year to €403

million, up from the €394

million achieved in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

Earnings per share from continuing operations (basic) improved slightly in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year to €0.31, from €0.30 in the previous quarter. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations remained unchanged from the prior quarter at €0.30. Adjusted earnings per share3 (diluted) rose slightly in the third quarter of the current fiscal year to €0.43, compared with €0.42

in the prior quarter.

Investments – which Infineon defines as the sum of investments in property, plant and equipment, investments in other intangible assets and capitalized development costs – increased in the third quarter of the current fiscal year to €700

million, up from €643 million in the prior quarter. Depreciation and amortization in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year amounted to €470

million, compared with €467

million in the preceding quarter.

Free Cash Flow improved in the third quarter of the current fiscal year to €393

million from €82

million in the prior quarter.

The gross cash position at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was €2,345

million, compared with €2,583

million at the end of the prior quarter. Financial debt decreased from €5,941

million at 31

March 2024 to €5,386

million at 30

June 2024. Capital market liabilities of US$ 350 million were repaid in the third quarter. The net cash position improved by €317 million from net financial debt of €3,358

million at the end of the second quarter to net financial debt of €3,041

million at the end of the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year.

SEGMENT EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF THE 2024 FISCAL YEAR Revenue in the Automotive segment rose in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year to €2,112

million, up from €2,078

million in the prior quarter. The 2

percent increase was the result of stronger demand in the area of software-defined vehicles including E/E architecture, benefitting in particular microcontrollers. The Segment Result improved to €537

million from €512

million in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. The Segment Result Margin rose to 25.4

percent, up from 24.6

percent in the prior quarter.

In the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, revenue in the Green Industrial Power segment remained virtually unchanged from the prior quarter at €475 million, compared with €469 million in the second quarter of the fiscal year. Demand in the areas of electric buses and trucks, trains as well as home appliances increased slightly, while demand was somewhat lower in automation and industrial drives as well as air conditioning systems. The Segment Result achieved in the third quarter of the current fiscal year was €88

million, compared with €89

million in the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. The Segment Result Margin was 18.5

percent, compared with 19.0

percent in the prior quarter.

Revenue in the Power & Sensor Systems segment rose in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year by 5

percent to €749

million, up from €713

million in the prior quarter. The reason for the increase in revenue was rising demand for components in the area of servers and data centers as well as USB controllers and silicon microphones. The Segment Result increased in the third quarter of the current fiscal year to €70

million, up from €64

million in the prior quarter. The Segment Result Margin improved slightly to 9.3

percent, from 9.0

percent in the second quarter.

Revenue in the Connected Secure Systems segment remained virtually unchanged in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year at €366 million, compared with €371 million in the prior quarter. Demand in the area of Wi-Fi was slightly weaker, while it remained more or less unchanged in other applications compared with the previous quarter. At €42

million, the Segment Result remained unchanged. The Segment Result Margin improved slightly to 11.5

percent, up from 11.3

percent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF THE 2024 FISCAL YEAR Assuming an exchange rate of US$1.10 to the euro, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around €4.0

billion in the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. It is anticipated that revenue will increase in all four segments compared with the preceding quarter. In the Power & Sensor Systems and Connected Secure Systems segments, the growth rate is expected to significantly exceed the forecast growth rate for the Group. In the Automotive and Green Industrial Power segments, the growth rate is expected to be lower than the average rate for the Group. It is expected that the Segment Result Margin will be around 20

percent.

OUTLOOK FOR THE 2024 FISCAL YEAR Based on the results for the first three quarters and the outlook for the fourth quarter, Infineon expects to generate revenue of around €15.0

billion in the 2024 fiscal year. In the Automotive segment, revenue growth for the year is expected to be about 3 percent. The decrease in revenue in the Green Industrial Power segment is expected to be a low-teens percentage figure. The decline in revenue in the Power & Sensor Systems segment compared with the prior fiscal year is forecast to be in the high-teens and in the Connected Secure Systems segment in the mid-twenties percentage range.

With expected Group revenue in the 2024 fiscal year of €15.0

billion, the adjusted gross margin is still forecast to be in the low-forties percentage range and the Segment Result Margin to be around 20

percent.

Investments – which Infineon defines as the sum of investments in property, plant and equipment, investments in other intangible assets and capitalized development costs – are expected to reach around €2.8

billion in the 2024 fiscal year. The focus here is on investment in manufacturing modules for compound semiconductors on the Kulim site (Malaysia) and for analog/mixed-signal components in Dresden (Germany).

Depreciation and amortization are anticipated to be around €1.9

billion in the 2024 fiscal year, of which around €400

million is attributable to amortization of purchase price allocations arising mainly from the acquisition of Cypress. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which is adjusted for investment in large frontend buildings and the purchase of GaN

Systems, is expected to be about €1.5 billion, which is about 10 percent of the forecast revenue for the year. Reported Free Cash Flow should be around minus €200

million. Without the purchase price payment for the acquisition of GaN Systems reported Free Cash Flow would probably reach around plus €600 million. Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) is forecast to be around 9

percent.

3 Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (diluted) should not be seen as a replacement or superior performance indicator, but rather as additional information to the net income and earnings per share (diluted) determined in accordance with IFRS.

Infineon's segments' performance in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year can be found in the quarterly information at .

All figures in this quarterly information are preliminary and unaudited.



