Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer To Apex Segment
Aquis Stock Exchange
05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Aquis stock exchange announces that Ananda Developments Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth market to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 5 August 2024.
Ticker: ANA
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
