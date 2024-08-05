(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Transfer to Apex segment

05-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Aquis announces that Ananda Developments Plc has successfully applied to transfer its admission from the Access segment of the AQSE Growth to the Apex segment, with effect from market open on 5 August 2024.





Ticker: ANA

ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60





The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street

London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361

Email:

...

Website:







Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

